KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — J‑pop fans in Malaysia are in for a treat: Hong Kong’s famed virtual idol Hatsune Miku is set to perform live at Idea Live KL on November 22, as part of the Miku Expo 2025 Asia tour.

Organiser iMe Malaysia confirmed that the Malaysian stop joins tour dates in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, Singapore and Seoul, with the official announcement rolling out today across Hatsune Miku’s global channels and local lineups.

While details on venue layout and ticket pricing are still to come, fans at the Singapore stop earlier paid between S$98 and S$208 (RM325–RM690) depending on category, offering a price guide to what to expect next.

Miku Expo 2025 Asia is known for blending Hatsune Miku’s signature 3D hologram performances with a real-life live band, high-energy visuals, and fan interactions.

It marks Miku’s third visit to Malaysia — following sold-out shows in 2017 and 2024.

iMe Malaysia has teased more details on pricing, merch, and exhibition areas to be revealed on their official channels later today.