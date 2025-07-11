KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Did you manage to get your tickets already for the My Chemical Romance (MCR) anticipated show here next year?

Or are you still in the waiting queue after over an hour watching the ticketing site crash? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Organisers GoLive Asia and Hello Universe Malaysia received angry complaints from fans this morning after both its ticketing website and app went down as early as 10.30am — half an hour before sale was supposed to open.

“Are your servers powered by two and a half hamsters or something?” asked user @nabil.abdulaziz_ in an Instagram comment.

“I thought it’s MCR, but it was just system of a down. Hampeh,” said another top comment by @adxskull in a separate post — a riff on the name of alternative metal band System of a Down.

Some described the experience as even worse than trying to get Coldplay tickets back in 2023 — also organised by GoLive Asia — while others pointed out that there were no such issues when buying for the Singaporean date at the Sistic platform there.

Many users had suggested for organisers to postpone sales by three to four hours while the server problem is fixed, while others lamented that they had to skip work due to the prolonged problem.

Some also suggested that GoLive should have just opened sales to Malaysian buyers rather than to the whole region — blaming it for the surge in traffic.

GoLive finally acknowledged the heavy traffic around 11.30am, saying it had to limit access to its page.

“Please refresh the page every two minutes until you are able to enter. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding,” it posted on Instagram.

The statement was later followed by a webpage update advising buyers to clear their browser cache before refreshing.

In response, some fans have proposed that GoLive should invest in more reliable servers or web hosting if it intends to continue managing high-profile concerts of this scale, as issues involving online traffic surge are becoming increasingly common.

The issue was finally resolved around 12pm, with many users reporting success in purchasing their tickets by 12.30pm.

Apart from Malaysia, MCR will also be performing in Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore with its last tour stop being in Jakarta.

MCR last performed in Malaysia at Stadium Merdeka in 2007.