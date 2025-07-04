KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been named among the 2026 inductees of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first Indian actress to receive the honour.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the announcement was made during a livestream by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, with Padukone named in the Motion Pictures category.

The 2026 class features 35 names across five categories: film, television, music, live theatre and sports entertainment.

Padukone joins a star-studded list that includes global icons such as Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rachel McAdams, Rami Malek and Gordon Ramsay.

She made her Hollywood debut in 2017, starring opposite Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

Padukone was most recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi epic alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and is expected to return for its sequel.

She is also set to appear in director Atlee’s upcoming pan-India film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, alongside South Indian star Allu Arjun.