NEW YORK, June 22 — Hailey Bieber has fuelled fresh rumours of a possible split from her husband, pop sensation Justin Bieber, after being spotted twice in New York City without her wedding ring.

The model was seen on Thursday in two separate locations, both ringless, sparking widespread speculation about the state of her marriage, according to Chosun Biz citing Page Six.

On one outing, Hailey was photographed wearing a khaki trench coat and sunglasses, but was notably missing her US$500,000 (RM2.1 million) wedding ring. She was later spotted on the Upper East Side, again without the ring, and in the company of models Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.

Hailey’s spokesperson has yet to comment on the situation.

Rumours of marital troubles have followed the couple for some time. Earlier this year, tensions rose when Hailey unfollowed Justin on social media, prompting the singer to clarify that it was simply due to a “bug”.

Since their wedding in 2018, the couple has repeatedly addressed divorce rumorus. Hailey has expressed frustration over the constant speculation, saying in a recent interview, “I thought it would have disappeared after seven years, but it hasn’t at all. You would think that after having a child, people would settle down and stop paying attention, but that’s not the case at all.”