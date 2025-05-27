KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Blackpink’s newly announced “Deadline” world tour will include stops in Bangkok, Jakarta and Singapore, but Malaysia is notably missing from the lineup.

The K-pop superstars will perform in Bangkok from Oct 24 to 26 at Rajamangala National Stadium.

Jakarta will host the group on Nov 1 and 2 at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium.

Singapore’s National Stadium will stage two nights of shows on Nov 29 and 30.

The absence of a Kuala Lumpur date will disappoint Malaysian fans hoping Blackpink would return after their last show in the country in 2023.

The tour kicks off in Goyang, South Korea on July 5 and 6 July heading to major North American cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and New York.

Blackpink will then head to Europe, with concerts scheduled in Paris, Milan, Barcelona and London in August.

The group will also perform in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Oct 18 and 19, before wrapping up the tour in Tokyo and Hong Kong in January 2026.

The “Deadline” tour will be the first reunion of the group’s four artistes — Jennie, Lisa,, Rosé, and Jisoo — who spent recent years on solo pursuits.