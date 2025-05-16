KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim honoured educators nationwide in a special message for Teachers’ Day 2025. hrough a live-action video featuring the popular local animated hero, Ejen Ali.

The video highlights teachers as key agents in Malaysia’s educational reform, and marks the launch of Ejen Ali The Movie 2.

“Today, we gather to celebrate our extraordinary heroes, our teachers. Like the greatest agents, they constantly fight on the field of knowledge, ensuring the mission of education is achieved.

“Their spirit soars high as the main pillar of our nation,” Anwar said.

Anwar praised educators as vital pillars in shaping modern values and nurturing the future generation and called on Malaysians to respect and appreciate teachers’ sacrifices and lasting contributions to society.

Teachers' Day in Malaysia is celebrated annually on May 16.

Ejen Ali The Movie 2, will release on May 22, with tickets for advance screenings already available.