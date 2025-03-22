SEOUL, March 22 — K-pop sensation NewJeans will take the stage at ComplexCon Hong Kong tomorrow under the management of ADOR, following a court ruling that temporarily prevents them from pursuing activities independently under the name NJZ.

The group, which had sought to distance itself from ADOR after terminating its exclusive contract in November, confirmed yesterday that they would proceed with the performance under the agency’s guidance.

“After much deliberation, we have decided to participate in the upcoming ComplexCon scheduled for March 23.

“This decision was made out of respect for our fans and all stakeholders involved, in order to prevent unnecessary disruption or harm to those who have been looking forward to the performance,” NewJeans stated via their njz_pr Instagram account.

ADOR, which has been locked in a legal battle with the group, also confirmed to The Korea Herald their participation, saying, “We plan to provide full on-site support to ensure that this weekend’s ComplexCon performance proceeds under the name of NewJeans, an artist under ADOR.”

The decision to perform under ADOR comes after the Seoul Central District Court granted the agency’s request for an injunction yesterday.

The ruling prevents NewJeans from engaging in promotional or advertising activities without ADOR’s involvement, as the court found insufficient evidence to prove their exclusive contract had broken down beyond repair.

ADOR welcomed the decision, stating, “We are deeply grateful for the court’s wise decision.

“As the legally confirmed management agency of NewJeans, ADOR will continue to fulfil its responsibilities in supporting the artists moving forward.”

Despite agreeing to perform under ADOR’s management for now, NewJeans announced plans to appeal the court’s decision.

“We plan to challenge today’s decision through the objection procedure, during which we will raise additional legal issues and submit further supporting evidence,” the group said.

They expressed concerns that the ruling did not fully reflect their grievances, citing a lack of time to present all relevant facts.

“Due to the urgent nature of injunction proceedings, the decision was issued approximately two weeks after the March 7 hearing. As such, we did not have sufficient opportunity to fully present the factual background to the court,” they explained.

The group stressed that the injunction is only a temporary measure and that a separate lawsuit regarding the validity of their contract termination is ongoing, with a hearing set for April 3.

“Unlike injunction proceedings, the main lawsuit allows us to freely utilise civil procedure tools to collect necessary evidence,” they added.