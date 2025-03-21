KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — After weeks of speculation about its release in Malaysia, you probably know by now that Ne Zha 2 has arrived in local cinemas.

Not only has it become the highest-grossing animated film globally and the highest-grossing non-English language film, but this sequel has also taken over local cinemas, claiming the No. 1 spot and pushing aside the successful Mickey 17.

While Ne Zha 2 continues to dominate, you shouldn’t miss some other entertaining films currently screening in cinemas, such as the action-comedy Novocaine and if you’re in the mood for some nostalgia, Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban is also showing at local cinemas.

Whether you’re spending your weekend with series, music, books, or films, there’s something for everyone and Malay Mail has put together a curated roundup for you to explore.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (March 13 to March 16)

Ne Zha 2 Mickey 17 Novocaine Captain America: Brave New World Desa Mati The Movie ZEROBASEONE The First Tour [Timeless World] In Cinemas Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban Dragon Pengantin Iblis In The Lost Land

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (March 10 to March 16)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

When Life Gives You Tangerines: Limited Series Adolescence: Limited Series Connection: Season 1 Upin&Ipin: Season 18 SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Solo Leveling: Season 1 Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story: Season 1 The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest: Season 1 Halo: Season 1 Dabba Cartel: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Undercover High School Bidaah The Witch Study Group Running Man (2025) The Art of Negotiation Gadis Masa Taxi Driver 2 Di Hatiku Ada Kamu Times Up sayang

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (March 12 to March 19)

JENNIE - like JENNIE Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) MikkyZia - Aku Dah Lupa (w/ F4dli) yung kai - blue Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Kendrick Lamar - luther Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) The Lantis - Bunga Maaf Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (March 12 to March 19)

Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Insomniacks - Reminiscence The Lantis - Bunga Maaf Andmesh - Anugerah Terindah NAKI, Fahimi - Masa Black Hanifah - Hijab Rindu Amir Masdi - Nurcinta

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (March 7 to March 13)

Fiction

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Drasin Kingdom by Bella Chu (Manes Wordworks) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Once Upon a Time in London by Han Amin (Manes Wordworks) Deep End by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books) Babel by R.F. Kuang (Collins) Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)

Non-Fiction

How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (GREY PIGEON) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books) Dr. Who?! by Lat (MPH Group Publishing) Somewhere in the Kuala by Lisa Goh & William Chew (Suburbia Projects) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials) The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press ) Learn Malay in 7 Days by Mohd Ibrahim (Crescent News) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books) I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury publishing)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara) Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif) Bagaikan Puteri (Edisi Khas) by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Alaf 21) Chef's Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Janji Izekiel by Aisyahros (Manes Wordworks) The Boy: Unspoken Nightmare by Ariaseva (Idea Kreatif) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Eijaz Rafael by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH