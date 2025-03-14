KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 – South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho continues to captivate audiences with his cinematic brilliance, from the Academy Award-winning Parasite (2019) to the success of Okja (2017) now his latest Mickey 17, which has claimed the No. 1 spot at the local box office.

For those looking for more to watch, Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World and the local hit Close Ur Kopitiam are still gracing cinema screens.

Additionally, TAEYEON CONCERT - The TENSE: Live Viewing is now showing for fans of Korean music, while In the Lost Lands makes its debut this week, adding to the diverse offerings available.

From films and series to music and books, this weekend promises a wealth of entertainment and Malay Mail is here to help you navigate it all with a curated roundup.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic and International) (March 6 to March 9)

Mickey 17 Captain America: Brave New World Dragon Legends Of The Condor Heroes: The Gallants In The Lost Lands TAEYEON CONCERT - The TENSE: Live Viewing Pengantin Iblis Close Ur Kopitiam Panor The Monkey

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (March 3 to March 9)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Halo: Season 1 Dabba Cartel: Season 1 When Life Gives You Tangerines: Limited Series Connection: Season 1 SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Upin&Ipin: Season 18 Solo Leveling: Season 1 The Potato Lab: Limited Series Running Point: Season 1 The First Frost: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Undercover High School Study Group Bidaah The Witch Gadis Masa Running Man (2025) Taxi Driver 2 Di Hatiku Ada Kamu Family By Choice Only for Love 以爱为营 Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (March 4 to March 12)

JENNIE - like JENNIE Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) yung kai - blue Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Kendrick Lamar - luther Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER JENNIE - Handlebars (w/ Dua Lipa) Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (March 4 to March 12)

Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Insomniacks - Reminiscence The Lantis - Bunga Maaf Andmesh - Anugerah Terindah Black Hanifah - Hijab Rindu NAKI, Fahimi - Masa Imran Ajmain - Seribu Tahun Lagi

Top 10 books of the week (February 28 to March 7)

Fiction

Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F. Afrina) Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury) Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Ballantine Books US) Deep End by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) Yellowface by Rebecca F. Kuang (William Morrow) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday) Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks) Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion)

Non-Fiction

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books) How Malaysia Missed 7 Chances at Nation-Building by Mohammed Hussein (Mohammed Hussein) Burn Out by Mizi Wahid (Crescent News) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (GREY PIGEON) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop Books) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) The Courage to Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi & Fumitake Koga (Atria Books) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication SDN BHD) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara Sdn Bhd) Diam-diam Suka Kamu by Aidil Ghazali (Iman Publication) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Eijaz Rafael by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH