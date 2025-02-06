SEOUL, Feb 6 — BigBang’s G-Dragon will perform as a headliner at Head in the Clouds Los Angeles 2025, his agency Galaxy Corporation announced today.

The festival, organised by Asian American entertainment company 88rising, showcases Asian artists in the United States.

Yonhap reported that G-Dragon will perform on the first day of the two-day event, which runs from May 31 to June 1.

“I’m excited to return to the stage and connect with fans at Head in the Clouds,” G-Dragon said in a statement.

The lineup also includes 2NE1, Dean, DPR Ian and more.

G-Dragon, who rose to global fame as the leader of K-pop group BigBang, is set to release his solo album Ubermensch on February 25, marking his first solo project in 11 years and five months.

The singer-songwriter also announced the Übermensch world tour in a post on his Instagram account, writing, “More details on the tour will be released at a later date.”

His agency said the album’s title reflects his artistic vision of self-transcendence, aiming to present a more intense and refined version of himself.