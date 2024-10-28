KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — For one woman attending Jay Chou’s concert in Kuala Lumpur, her experience was more than memorable than expected.

The heavily pregnant fan was waiting to attend Taiwanese singer Chou’s concert at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on October 26 when she unexpectedly went into labour while waiting outside the venue, according a report by AsiaOne.

According to a video posted on Xiaohongshu, the crowd cheered and clapped as paramedics wheeled the woman, covered with a blanket on a stretcher, away from the concert grounds.

Many filmed the scene as it happened outside the stadium.

Concerns surfaced on social media, with some online users expressing apprehension for the baby’s well-being.

Others were more understanding, with one commenter countering, “It’s possible that she was still a while away from the due date but got contractions due to excitement and gave birth.”

The scene unfolded just hours before Hong Kong singer Andy Lau was also set to perform at the nearby Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on the same day, prompting relief among fans that the mother and baby were transported to hospital before concert-related traffic increased.

The incident also sparked name suggestions for the newborn, with one user proposing the names Jielun, Chou’s Chinese name, if a boy, or Kunling, after the singer’s wife, Hannah Quinlivan, if a girl.

An online user joked about the mother’s missed concert, adding, “Ten years later, the mum [will tell the child], ‘Because of you, I couldn’t see Jay Chou.’”

Chou performed in Malaysia on October 26 as part of his Carnival World Tour.