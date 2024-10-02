PARIS, Oct 2 — Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink captivated a cheering crowd during her appearance at the Louis Vuitton (LV) fashion show in Paris yesterday.
Louis Vuitton's artistic director for women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière, showcased the LV Women’s Spring-Summer 2025 Collection at the Louvre as part of Paris Fashion Week. The event attracted several of the brand’s ambassadors.
Isn’t she lovely? LISA LV HOUSE AMBASSADOR #LISAxLVSS25 #LISAxLOUISVUITTON #LVSS25 @LouisVuitton @wearelloud pic.twitter.com/hWbUvAP21C— LISANATIONS (@LISANATIONS_) October 1, 2024
“Both of our hashtags have reached 1 million tweets now. Please keep going,” Lisa’s international fanpage, Lilies Home, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Both of our hashtags have reached 1 million tweets now. Please keep going LISA LV HOUSE AMBASSADOR #LISAxLVSS25 #LISAxLouisVuitton @LouisVuitton @wearelloud pic.twitter.com/J0eVMynppp— Lilies Home (@LiliesHome_) October 2, 2024
In a video shared on LV’s X account, the 27-year-old was seen attending the show with other celebrities, including actresses Zendaya, Jennifer Connelly, Cate Blanchett and Mulan actress Liu Yifei, as well as Jaden Smith and fellow K-pop artist Hyein from Newjeans.
Nicolas Ghesquière presents his Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2025 Collection live from Paris. #LVSS25 https://t.co/pduJmQGVm0— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) October 1, 2024
Other snaps of the star were shared by another international fanpage Lisanations, claiming “her every side is just the right side”.
I’m sorry but her every side is just the right side LISA LV HOUSE AMBASSADOR #LISAxLVSS25 #LISAxLOUISVUITTON #LVSS25 @LouisVuitton @wearelloud pic.twitter.com/2iVcUzQzMP— LISANATIONS (@LISANATIONS_) October 2, 2024
The Thai rapper, singer and dancer was also seen with LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and his wife at the show.
#LISA with Bernard Arnault and his wifeLISA LV HOUSE AMBASSADOR #LISAxLVSS25 #LISAxLOUISVUITTON #LVSS25 pic.twitter.com/40xXV0Ott3— ᴛᴀᴛᴀʟʟᴏᴜᴅ (@LiLi327TWEET) October 1, 2024
Lisa, real name Lalisa Manobal (also known as Manoban), joined Louis Vuitton as an ambassador on July 23 this year, aligning her with other global stars like Zendaya, Emma Stone, Deepika Padukone, as well as K-pop icons J-Hope from BTS, Stray Kids’ Felix and Hyein.