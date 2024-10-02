PARIS, Oct 2 — Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink captivated a cheering crowd during her appearance at the Louis Vuitton (LV) fashion show in Paris yesterday.

Louis Vuitton's artistic director for women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière, showcased the LV Women’s Spring-Summer 2025 Collection at the Louvre as part of Paris Fashion Week. The event attracted several of the brand’s ambassadors.

“Both of our hashtags have reached 1 million tweets now. Please keep going,” Lisa’s international fanpage, Lilies Home, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Both of our hashtags have reached 1 million tweets now. Please keep going LISA LV HOUSE AMBASSADOR #LISAxLVSS25 #LISAxLouisVuitton @LouisVuitton @wearelloud pic.twitter.com/J0eVMynppp — Lilies Home (@LiliesHome_) October 2, 2024

In a video shared on LV’s X account, the 27-year-old was seen attending the show with other celebrities, including actresses Zendaya, Jennifer Connelly, Cate Blanchett and Mulan actress Liu Yifei, as well as Jaden Smith and fellow K-pop artist Hyein from Newjeans.

Nicolas Ghesquière presents his Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2025 Collection live from Paris. #LVSS25 https://t.co/pduJmQGVm0 October 1, 2024

Other snaps of the star were shared by another international fanpage Lisanations, claiming “her every side is just the right side”.

The Thai rapper, singer and dancer was also seen with LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and his wife at the show.

Lisa, real name Lalisa Manobal (also known as Manoban), joined Louis Vuitton as an ambassador on July 23 this year, aligning her with other global stars like Zendaya, Emma Stone, Deepika Padukone, as well as K-pop icons J-Hope from BTS, Stray Kids’ Felix and Hyein.