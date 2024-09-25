KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — It is always frustrating when artists skip Kuala Lumpur on their Southeast Asian tour... and it is heartbreak this time for fans of Thai K-pop artist Lisa as our capital is missing from her fan meetup tour in November.

The Blackpink star’s solo agency Lloud just announced yesterday that the meetup tour will start in Singapore on November 11.

She will then head to her hometown in Bangkok on November 13.

Surely there is time to stop en route north in Kuala Lumpur, Lalisa?

Earlier this month, Lisa dazzled at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards where she clinched the award for Best K-pop and took to the stage to perform her new hits.

She last released “New Woman”, an experimental pop duet with Spanish phenomenon Rosalía.

Earlier this week, Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment announced that the quartet — which also includes Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo — is aiming to release new material and tour the world next year.