SEOUL, Sept 27 — Rosé, the talented vocalist of Blackpink, announced today that she has signed with American record label Atlantic Records, home to stars like Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth, and Coldplay.

As reported in CNA, this news follows her recent management agreement with South Korean agency The Black Label, which also oversees the new girl group Meovv.

In her announcement, Rosé hinted at upcoming music, writing, “I know you’ve all waited sooo long for this moment, but i hope you’re READY for what’s in store for the next few months!! i CANNOTTT wait for you all to hear everything!! so hang on tight!!”

Rosé also launched a second Instagram account, named ‘vampirehollie’, which she described as her ‘finsta’ (fake Instagram). She said that the account would be for fans to “get quick updates and cute moments from the team!!!”.

Throughout her posts, Rosé referred to her fans as “number ones”.

Could this be the name of her fandom or a lyric from an upcoming song?