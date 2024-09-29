NEW YORK, Sept 29 — This might be the confirmation that fans of Blackpink's Lisa was looking for.
For over a year, the Thai Kpop idol's supposed relationship with TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault has been much talked about.
Arnault was spotted at a Blackpink concert, and it's public knowledge that the pair were at least friends at the time.
Both however have remained mum, with no confirmations or denials from both sides.
However, the relationship has never been officially confirmed by either party.
When Lisa took to stage yesterday at the Global Citizen Festival 2024, fans think they may have gotten the confirmation they needed from the performance of an unreleased song titled, Moonlit Floor.
LISA’S UNRELEASED SONG OH MY GODGCF HEADLINER LISA#LISAOnGlobalCitizenFestival#LISAxGLOBALCITIZEN pic.twitter.com/1jzye71OSb— َ (@starlloud) September 28, 2024
A line from the song about how “green eyed French boy got me trippin’” was taken by many as an indirect confirmation of her relationship with Arnault, who... well is French and has green eyes.
Fans have since declared it as a “hard launch” of her relationship.
‘Green Eyed french boy’ oh Lisa ............... https://t.co/jw1OoBXYPA pic.twitter.com/m7zB4MIq3y— æki (@ae_aekl) September 28, 2024
Green eyes french boy จ้าลิซ่าชีไห้แล้วนะคะแม่ๆเพลงรักน่ะ????GCF HEADLINER LISA #LISAOnGlobalCitizenFestival #LISAxGLOBALCITIZENpic.twitter.com/iBAbtndGJB— ????????????????• (@lilimyhappiness) September 28, 2024
“that french boy got me tripping...that accent off your lips...kiss me under the paris twilights”shes talking abt this guy, basically she just confirmed relationship with this him?? nways moonlit floor sotyGCF HEADLINER LISA #LISAOnGlobalCitizenFestival #LISAxGLOBALCITIZEN https://t.co/FxO2QiQ3Am pic.twitter.com/MV5v1IjXUV— babymonster 베이비몬스터 (@baemonshooter) September 28, 2024