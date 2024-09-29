NEW YORK, Sept 29 — This might be the confirmation that fans of Blackpink's Lisa was looking for.

For over a year, the Thai Kpop idol's supposed relationship with TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault has been much talked about.

Arnault was spotted at a Blackpink concert, and it's public knowledge that the pair were at least friends at the time.

Both however have remained mum, with no confirmations or denials from both sides.

However, the relationship has never been officially confirmed by either party.

When Lisa took to stage yesterday at the Global Citizen Festival 2024, fans think they may have gotten the confirmation they needed from the performance of an unreleased song titled, Moonlit Floor.

A line from the song about how “green eyed French boy got me trippin’” was taken by many as an indirect confirmation of her relationship with Arnault, who... well is French and has green eyes.

Fans have since declared it as a “hard launch” of her relationship.