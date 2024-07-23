PARIS, July 23 — Blackpink’s Lisa has added another brand to her impressive list of endorsements — Louis Vuitton.

In a statement, Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton artistic director of women’s collections said:

”I am very excited to welcome Lisa as a House Ambassador. She has a daring spirit and charisma that I find incredibly compelling. She is as bold and creative with her music as she is with her fashion, and it is a privilege to accompany her on this journey.”

Besides Louis Vuitton, Lisa has also endorsed brands that included MAC, Adidas, Chivas Regal, Bulgari and Celine.

She also released her first solo single with her new self-owned management company LLOUD Co in collaboration with RCA Records.

Take a look at Lisa modelling items from the new collection fresh from Instagram: