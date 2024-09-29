KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Malaysia will be one of the stopovers for South Korean pop rock band CNBLUE on their latest Asian tour.

The group formed in 2009 — fresh off their CNBLUENTITY Asia tour earlier this year which included Kuala Lumpur in February — will be kicking off their new tour Voyage into X.

Jointly organized by Absolute Technical Production and Sparkling Star, the 2024 CNBLUE Live in Asia - Voyage into X Malaysia will take place on December 7 beginning 6pm at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting.

The band comprising of lead vocalist and guitarist Jung Yong-hwa, drummer Kang Min-hyuk, and bassist Lee Jung-shin, will perform on an X-shaped stage design, promising BOICE (CNBLUE fans) to fully experience the band.

Tickets priced at RM738 (PZ/VIP), RM638 (PS1), RM538 (PS2) and RM438 (PS3) exclude a RM4 processing fee, will go on sale on October 4 at 11AM via the official ticketing platforms rwgenting.com and premier.ticketek.com.my.

Image courtesy of Absolute Technical Production and Sparkling Star

Four pricing tiers will include various exclusive fan benefits, such as official photocards and posters.

Image courtesy of Absolute Technical Production and Sparkling Star

Lucky fans also stand to win signed polaroids, signed posters, a rehearsal viewing, high-five events, and photo opportunities.

More information can be found on Facebook or Instagram.