LAS VEGAS, Sept 26 — Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin took a breather from the band's Music of the Spheres world tour for some karaoke. In a disguise.

Garbed in an oversized suit, a dodgy wig and a pair of nerdy glasses — the rocker however was not fulfilling some unusual fantasy, rather filming the music video for Coldplay’s next single, All My Love from their upcoming Moon Music album.

He headed to Dino's Lounge, an iconic spot in Sin City, he took the stage to perform the ballad, while holding on to a balloon.

Martin's acting had many confused initially, as he called a woman on stage, gave her the balloon, and carried on singing before the audience began to go wild as the song drew to an end.

The Coldplay frontman, who was in town for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, decided to walk around Vegas handing out balloons while nearly unrecognizable, dressed in an oversized suit, red haired wig,... pic.twitter.com/yykAFwPU8w — Britpop News (@britpopnews) September 23, 2024

He finishes with a reveal by taking off his wig, sending everyone into a frenzy.

Dino’s Lounge later posted a clip of the surprise gig on Instagram, hilariously captioned, “THANK YOU CHRIS MARTIN @coldplay FOR CHOOSING US TO RECORD YOUR MUSIC VIDEO WITH SUCH A VIRAL MOMENT. BIGGEST SURPRISE OF THE YEAR.”

Martin's adventures have made rounds online, reuploaded on multiple social platforms.