KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — NCT’s Taeil has been removed from the group following an unspecified sexual misconduct accusation, SM Entertainment revealed today.

According to Koreaboo, the announcement was made through a statement on SM Entertainment’s official social media platforms.

This is the statement as translated by Koreaboo:

“This is SM Entertainment.

“We have recently confirmed that Taeil has been implicated in a criminal case related to sexual crimes.

“While looking into the situation, we recognised that the issue is very serious, and we have decided that Taeil could no longer continue team activities. We have discussed this matter with Taeil and it has been decided he will be removed from the group.

“Currently, Taeil is faithfully cooperating with the police investigation. We will share additional statements as the investigation progresses.

“We deeply apologise for the controversy caused by our artist,” the statement said.

Some Redditors have commented on the seriousness of the situation, suggesting that the agency’s decision to take such a drastic step indicates the gravity of the case.