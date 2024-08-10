LONDON, Aug 10 — British singer Adele confirmed her engagement to American sports agent Rich Paul to her fans while performing in Germany, reported German news agency (dpa).

The chart-topping singer, 36, revealed in 2021 that she was in a relationship with the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which has represented high-profile basketball stars, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

According to social media videos from one of the Munich concerts, Adele appears to spot someone carrying a sign saying “Will you marry me?”, which she reads out.

Adele confirms she’s engaged to Rich Paul.“I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married”. #AdeleInMunich pic.twitter.com/R1PyPlTPYb — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) August 9, 2024

She then says: “I can't marry you because I'm already getting married so I can't, but I appreciate it, thank you.”

Adele also showed off what looked like an engagement ring to the audience.

She previously told Vogue that before Paul, who has regularly attended her Las Vegas residency, the people she dated “hated” her fame.

Adele added: “They'd find it stressful being out or seen with me. Whereas he's not frazzled by it at all.”

She announced her split from her former husband, the charity boss Simon Konecki in April 2019.

Adele is performing a 10-date string of gigs in Munich city this month in a bespoke arena with a capacity for 80,000 people per night.

The singer last performed in mainland Europe in 2016 and in the UK in July 2022 at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park.

Adele is set to conclude her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November this year.

She says she plans to take “a big break” after her run of upcoming shows.

Adele last released an album in November 2021, marking a comeback after five years. It was called 30, and contained the singles Easy On Me, I Drink Wine and To Be Loved.— BERNAMA-dpa