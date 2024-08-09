PETALING JAYA, Aug 9 — South Korean record label Big Hit Music has responded to the controversy surrounding founder Bang Si Hyuk.

On Aug 8, images of “Hitman” Bang, a producer, songwriter, and record executive in Beverly Hills with two influencers, including prominent broadcasting jockey (BJ) Juice Seyeon, were circulated online.

The photos of the billionaire sparked a wave of backlash from K-pop fans as parent company Hybe, of which Bang is also founder of, made efforts to have the images removed from various online platforms.

In a statement, Big Hit Music said in statement that Bang had bumped into the duo and shared advice “on how to handle entertainment imposters”, which followed by their visit to LA where he played guide and made reservations for them.

The photos initially shared on August 7, featuring highlights from a video posted by the YouTube channel “I am WalKing.” captured in July where the three of them are seen crossing the street together.

AfreecaTV BJ Juice Seyeon who recently appeared on Netflix's new show, ‘The Influencer’. — Image courtesy of Netflix

One of the women was identified as influencer and AfreecaTV BJ Juice Seyeon who recently appeared on Netflix's new show, The Influencer.

Another photograph later emerged showing Bang Si Hyuk taking pictures of the other BJ.

Big Hit Music is home to soloist Lee Hyun, and boy groups BTS and Tomorrow X Together.