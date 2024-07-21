KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — BTS member Jimin recently unveiled his highly-anticipated second album MUSE along with its infectious single Who.

Within moments of its release, both the album and the song surged to the top of iTunes charts across numerous countries.

Yesterday, Who claimed the No 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 112 regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and Italy.

Simultaneously, MUSE soared to No 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 87 regions, including the US, the UK and France.

The 28-year-old will also be performing Who on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Big Hit Music has confirmed that Jimin's performance was pre-recorded and will air on Fallon’s talk show tomorrow (July 22).

Currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea since December 2023, Jimin's appearance on the show was filmed prior to his enlistment.