PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reiterated that he will announce the new occupants to vacant Cabinet posts soon, but stopped short of disclosing when it will take place.

Asked about it during the Christmas high-tea reception organised by the Christian Federation of Malaysia here this afternoon, Anwar told reporters “soon” and declined further comment on the matter.

Speculation over a Cabinet reshuffle surfaced after a series of resignations, starting with Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli as economy minister and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad as natural resources and environment minister.

Both stepped down from Cabinet after being defeated in the PKR party polls earlier this year.

Two more vacancies in the Cabinet occurred when Datuk Ewon Benedick resigned as entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister last month, after his party, the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation, exited the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition – which Anwar chairs – ahead of the November 29 Sabah election.

The most recent to be vacated is the Investment, Trade and Industry portfolio earlier this month when Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz completed his final term as senator.

Tengku Zafrul has since been appointed as the chairman of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.