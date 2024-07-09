KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — In Hollywood showbiz, May-December romances are not uncommon.

However, Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, 49, still turned heads when he was seen with 20-year-old actress-model Lily Chee at billionaire Michael Rubin’s lavish party recently.

Maguire's public outing with Lily Chee stirred controversy and criticism online, with his ex-wife stepping forward to defend him against the backlash.

Photographs showed Maguire with his arm around Chee as they departed the event, sparking speculation about their relationship status.

Social media users, aware of Tobey's reputation as a ladies' man, expressed disapproval over the significant 29-year age gap between him and Chee.

Adding to the surprise, Chee is only three years older than Tobey’s 17-year-old daughter, Ruby.

Many drew comparisons to Maquire’s friend Leonardo DiCaprio, noting both actors' preferences for dating younger women and labelling them as ‘predators’.

On social media, one post pointed out: “Spider-Man was released a year BEFORE she was born; this is crazy”, garnering over 13,000 likes.

Spiderman was released a year BEFORE she was born this is crazy — E (@ellaandersonn_) July 5, 2024

Another online user commented: “What is with Hollywood men and young nepo babies?”

Maguire had previously been married to jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer for a decade, from 2007 to 2017, and they share a 15-year-old son, Otis.

Meyer has since come e to his defence during heated Instagram exchanges.

She reportedly responded to the negative comments, explaining that Maguire was merely helping Chee to her car and that he's a “good guy.”

Screenshots on Reddit captured Meyer's defence, where she expressed disappointment at the backlash Maguire was facing for a relationship that, according to her, did not exist.

“And now he has been blasted online for dating someone he is not. But thank you for your rude comment. I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light,” Meyer, 47, said.

The Malaysian connection

So, who is Lily Chee?

Born in Atlanta to a Chinese-Malaysian father and an Irish and Scottish mother, Chee is quickly making a name for herself in the modelling industry.

Discovered at the age of nine in a grocery store, she embarked on a successful career after graduating Columbia University.

Standing at 1.73 metres tall, Chee has graced fashion campaigns for renowned brands like Valentino, Dior, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein.

Her acting credits include roles in Marvel's Daredevil series as a young Elektra and appearances in Netflix medical drama New Amsterdam.

Chee has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and a strong presence on TikTok and YouTube.

Chee and her younger sisters Mabel (aged 18) and Nuala (15) are viewed as the potential successors to icons like the Hadid or Jenner sisters.