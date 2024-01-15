KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Singer Noh Salleh has come forward to deny accusations by celebrity ex-wife Mizz Nina that he kidnapped their son Musa.

The 39-year-old frontman of rock band Hujan said Musa was taken by him legally and is currently safe under his care, Kosmo! reported.

“I want to refute that Musa was kidnapped,” he said. “He was willingly given up for adoption by his birth mum.

“I have legal custody, not through a tussle but based on legal documents. Musa is under my care now and he’s happy.

“I’ve been accused of horrible things. I have to speak up because there was absolutely no kidnapping.”

He also denied having been arrested by the police.

Noh was accused of taking Musa from Mizz Nina, a Muslim activist and former singer, with the help of a maid.

He’s now trying to get in touch with his ex-wife and her family to talk about Musa.

“There was no arrest. I was at the police station to help with the investigation,” he said, adding that he wasn’t handcuffed or held in a lockup.

“The police asked for my cooperation, which I gave. They know the situation, there was no criminal element of kidnapping whatsoever.”

“We tried everything to reach out to them and talk about Musa. I put aside my pride and tried to contact my ex-wife but failed.

“I’ve also tried going through the people in her life but I don’t know why, I can’t get to her. If possible, let’s make peace and shower Musa with love and attention.”

Earlier, there were media reports of a foreign domestic helper who ran off with the baby of a female celebrity.

It was further reported that it was a plan hatched by the ex-husband of the said female celebrity, who is the lead singer of a famous band.

Subsequently, she lodged a report at the Ampang police station.

Mizz Nina and Noh were married on July 1, 2011 and after years of unsuccessful IUI (intrauterine insemination) and IVF (in-vitro-fertilisation) procedures, adopted baby Musa in early 2022.

In Aug 2022, after 11 years of marriage, the celebrity couple divorced.

Mizz Nina married Moroccan-American rapper Essam Muhammad in June 2023 while Noh married lawyer Fatin Athira Mustapa in September 2023.