KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Malaysian musician Martin Looi is set to blend the timeless sound of the violin with hot pop hits in an upcoming EP.

Sugary is set to come out in early December on all streaming platforms.

It will showcase Looi’s musical talent as a violinist and producer by experimenting with a fusion of classical and modern elements.

“I would also like to showcase the versatility of the instrument,” Looi told Malay Mail.

“The violin is typically used in chamber and orchestral settings. I come from a classical background but I’ve always enjoyed pushing the boundaries and fusing different types of genres.”

"After years of exploration, I’ve moved into the non-traditional way of playing and I believe that Sugary displays who I am as a musician at this point in my life.”

The five-track EP will feature three original tracks produced by Looi’s sister, Spain-based producer Lav Looi, who worked with him on the album for three months.

Chisy will be a sensual pop-bachata track, Nostalgia is a throwback to old-school disco-pop and Jus Talkin’ is described by Looi as a ‘cheeky R&B track with captivating melodies’.

The album will also feature two tracks covering modern pop songs like Jungkook’s Seven and Sabrina Carpenter’s Nonsense.

“These two songs fit the violin like a glove,” the musician said.

“The melodies are memorable, it allowed me to highlight the range of the violin and there were lots of room for improvisation and reinterpretation.”

Looi is set to be a rising talent in the Malaysian music industry, having worked with artists such as Joe Flizzow, SonaOne, Jaclyn Victor and Aubrey Suwito.

The violinist from Melaka began his training for classical violin at the tender age of five and graduated from the Australian Institute of Music with a degree in Audio Engineering.

Now known for his prowess on the violin and sharp sense of style, Looi performs at gala dinners, award nights and other prestigious events.

With the release of Sugary, Looi's musical journey with the violin is just beginning and he looks forward to incorporating more instruments into his work.

“The violin will always be my first love. There are so many interesting things that you can do with the violin and I feel like I’m not even close to figuring out the entirety of the instrument,” Looi added.

“I do plan on incorporating more instruments like the guitar, brass, vocals and maybe even feature an orchestra in my later projects. I’m open to anything that serves the enhancement of the music.”