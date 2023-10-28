KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Malaysian singer and actor ALVN, formerly known as Alvin Chong, has been making waves in the fashion and music world.

ALVN is a multitalented artist, the face of multiple luxury fashion brands, an actor, and a singer who wants to represent Malaysia on the international stage.

In September, the 32-year-old singer attended the Prada, BOSS, and Onitsuka Tiger shows at Milan Fashion Week.

He was also present at Coach’s Spring24 show at New York Fashion Week, where he said he met ‘key members of the fashion industry across the world’.

“It has always been my dream to attend New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, which we all know is the epicentre of tastemakers and purveyors of cutting-edge trends,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

“I was honoured and inspired to have been able to see all the latest collections from Coach, Prada, BOSS, and Onitsuka Tiger firsthand.”

In October, ALVN was recognised locally as a global fashionista when he was honoured with the McMillan (McM) Rising Star Award for the Most Promising Fashion Icon of 2023.

The McM Awards are organised by McMillan Woods Global to celebrate the work of visionaries in various industries.

Aside from making strides in the fashion world, ALVN has also set his sights on success in the world of music with his latest single onemorenight.

The sensual pop track features ALVN's vocals accompanied by South Korean singer YOUHA and was featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist.

He also previously released singles need me now and One & Only under Universal Music Malaysia.

On top of music and fashion, ALVN has also ventured into the podcasting space with his own show, R U OK?!

The podcast centres around the topic of the mental health of young adults and has featured guests like Diana Danielle, Amelia Henderson, and Jane Chuck.

To find out more on ALVN, check him out on Instagram and TikTok.