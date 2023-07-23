KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — English pop-rock band The 1975 have cancelled their headlining date for Jakarta's We The Fest festival scheduled later tonight, as well as their remaining Asian tour date in Taipei scheduled on Tuesday.

In an official statement released by the organisers and Live Nation Taiwan, the band stated that they were calling off the shows, “due to current circumstances”.

“The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned.

“The band never take the decision to cancel a show light and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately, due to current circumstance, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” read the statement from The 1975.

The band was pulled offstage on Friday night at Kuala Lumpur’s Good Vibes Festival 2023, after frontman Matty Healy’s expletive-riddled tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws which followed with a mouth-to-mouth kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald.

The remaining two days of the festival was immediately cancelled as a result following the announcement by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, and numerous police reports have been lodged as a result with many performers speaking out against Healy’s selfish actions.

American rapper Ferg will be taking over as headlining act for We The Fest, which also saw the cancellation of Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi after he took a sudden break from touring for health reasons.