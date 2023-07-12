KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — After falling out of radar for three months, Hong Kong celebrity Joyce Cheng has reappeared on social media via a clip shared through her boyfriend’s Instagram account.

In the clip, the 36-year-old was singing while playing the piano keyboard at a home setting.

Her fans were appreciative of the clip and thanked Benjamin Steven for sharing it.

Instagram user with the handle @little8_8 commented that her fans would wait for her to return no matter how long she takes.

Chiming in, fellow Instagram user with the handle @phi.ida told Cheng to take all the time she needs to heal.

“And we are still here for you! Thank you Ben and take care too!” the user wrote.

Recently, concerns were raised about the wellbeing of the only daughter of comedian Lydia Shum and actor Adam Cheng. This was after Nancy Lee, the elder sister of late singer Coco Lee, let slip that Joyce was experiencing a relapse of depression.

According to DimSum Daily, Joyce had previously revealed that she experienced a period of deep emotional lows from 2017 to 2019 in which she felt everything she did was wrong and even questioned her purpose of living.

She had then sought medical help and to improve her wellbeing, Joyce would regularly dance and hike to try to distract herself from negative thoughts.

Steven was also said to be her source of support as he had temporarily put his flower shop business on hold to be by her side.

Her closest friends are also on call round the clock to offer support when she needs it.

Coco passed away on July 5. Her elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee revealed that Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).