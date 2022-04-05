Netflix, Apple+ withdraw bids for Will Smith biopic after Oscars slapping incident

Smith is currently facing repercussions from his slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The dominoes are falling for actor Will Smith just a week after slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

Even though Smith apologised for his actions and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, his future projects are not looking too bright.

The Sun previously reported that streaming companies have been trying to secure the rights to a Will Smith biopic based on the actor’s best-selling autobiography Will.

However, an insider has revealed that streaming giants Netflix and Apple+ have both withdrawn their bids for the biopic.

It has been reported that Smith was seeking an eight-figure sum for the rights to his memoir.

“Netflix and Apple+ have quietly removed their bids for a Will Smith biopic and will instead relocate the funds and develop original ideas from new black actors,” the insider said.

“Working with Will has become a risky business. They now plan on developing ideas with more family friendly stars like Mike Epps and Michael B. Jordan.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor’s attack on Rock has resulted in Netflix putting their upcoming action-thriller Fast and Loose which stars Smith on the back burner.

Additionally, Sony is halting their development of Bad Boys 4.

Last week at the 94th Academy Awards, the Men in Black actor went on stage and slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Pinkett Smith has been struggling with a medical condition called alopecia which causes acute hair loss.

Moments after the slapping incident, Smith won the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard.

The actor admitted that his actions were “shocking, painful, and inexcusable”.

The Academy has since accepted his resignation and will be moving forward with their disciplinary proceedings against Smith which is scheduled for April 18.

Smith may or may not be stripped off his Best Actor Oscar for King Richard.