Hong Kong celebrity Cecilia Cheung attracts over 27 million viewers in first appearance for livestream, Douyin server crashes

Hong Kong celebrity Cecilia Cheung caused the Douyin server to crash in her livestream sale appearance. — Picture via Instagram/ cecilia_pakchi_cheung

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Hong Kong celebrity Cecilia Cheung brought down the Douyin server as she made her first appearance for a livestream sale on the Chinese version of TikTok.

The 41-year-old attracted 27.6 million viewers, bringing in 61.16 million yuan in revenue (RM39.7 million) selling a variety of items including lip balm and rice, Asia One reported.

Cheung managed to attract one million viewers in the first 10 minutes of her appearance as she assured viewers she had personally tried all the products recommended.

Cheung’s sale pitch for a variety of products ranged from asking men to take care of their complexion so that they would leave a good impression on women to encouraging viewers to eat rice when they are feeling down.

She also danced the Para Para Sakura dance with the crew to add some entertainment to the stream.

In April, Today reported that Cheung signed three endorsement deals, shot seven advertisements and received dozens of invitations to appear on other shows.

It is estimated that Cheung earned a cool 50 million yuan (RM32.5 million) from her ventures.

Industry insiders had said then that more brands would be collaborating with her.