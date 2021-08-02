Korean heartthrob Park Seo-joon confirmed joining ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel alongside Brie Larson

Park Seo-joon will join the cast of ‘The Marvel’. — Picture via Instagram

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Korean heartthrob Park Seo-joon has been officially named as part of the cast for The Marvels, the sequel to 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel.

Korean entertainment site Allkpop reported that the 32-year-old's name had been listed via IMDB's official The Marvels page alongside Brie Larson, Zawe Ashton, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani.

Park, who rose to fame through Korean TV dramas What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class, now joins Claudia Kim and Ma Dong Suk as the third Korean actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Park's role has yet to be disclosed, fans are speculating the role will be of Korean-American teenage hero Amadeus Cho, also known as Brawn.

Filming is expected to start this year and is set for release in 2023.

Speculation on Park's inclusion began as early as in June.

Korean news Star News had reported that Park would be flying to the United States after wrapping up filming for the disaster-thriller movie Concrete Utopia in South Korea.