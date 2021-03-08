HK funnyman Ng Man Tat’s ashes to be sent back to Malaysia after today’s cremation

Hong Kong actor Richard Ng Man Tat’s ashes to be sent back to Malaysia. — Photo via Weibo/ Ng Man Tat

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Late veteran actor Richard Ng Man Tat will be cremated today, in Hong Kong before his ashes are sent back to Malaysia.

Quoting Ng’s younger brother Li Da, China Times reported that it was Man Tat’s choice for his final resting place.

“He said he wanted his ashes to be placed at Malaysia so that he can accompany his wife and children.”

The exact location where Man Tat’s ashes will be placed has yet to be ascertained.

Man Tat called Malaysia his home after marrying his Malaysian wife Hou Shan Yan, who hails from Segamat, in 1996.

According to Li Da, Man Tat was confident that he would be discharged from the hospital.

“Nobody thought he would pass away.”

The family had accompanied Man Tat at the hospital for some time before his death on February 27 due to liver cancer.

Li Da also said Man Tat could not put down his worries for their mother and the family.

“We decided to bring mother to see him as doctors said Man Tat would not be able to live long.”

Man Tat rose to fame playing the no-nonsense Inspector Yip in the popular drama series Police Cadet 1984 alongside Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Maggie Cheung.

In 1988, he collaborated with funnyman Stephen Chow, and the duo became hugely popular.

In 2013, he starred in the Malaysian comedy film Kara King with Namewee, Epy Kodiang, Zalif Sidek and Taiwanese singer Tiger Huang.