Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang refuses remuneration in return for job opportunities for retrenched friends

Instead of taking appearance fees, Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang wanted a Shanghai company to employ crew that had been retrenched by Hong Kong broadcaster TVB due to Covid-19. — Pictures from Douyin/Eric Tsang

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Hong Kong veteran actor Eric Tsang is doing his part to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore portal TODAY reported that the 67-year-old comedian rejected appearance fees from a Shanghai-based company.

Instead, he requested the company to engage the production crew laid off by Hong Kong broadcasting station TVB due to the pandemic.

According to the portal, Tsang was asked to appear on one of the company’s live broadcasts to sell alcohol.

A source close to Eric reportedly explained that the star is close to the crew members and that he was heartbroken when they lost their only source of income.

Tsang’s five-hour broadcast attracted more than 10 million viewers and set a record for selling 15mil yuan (RM9mil) of alcohol.

Taiwan portal Mirror Media reported that the company had offered Tsang one million yuan (RM621,000) remuneration with a cut from the total sales.