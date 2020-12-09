Covid-19: Hong Kong celebrity Kelly Chen suffers losses of at least RM500,000 amid rental decline

Hong Kong celebrity Kelly Chen suffered at least RM500,000 losses as there was no take up for her shoplots. — Photo via Facebook/ kellychenwailam

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Hong Kong celebrity Kelly Chen suffered losses totalling at least 800,000 yuan (RM 498,575.04) after her shoplots were left empty due to economic challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hong Kong portal hk01.com reported that the singer cum actress owns several lots in Central Hong Kong and Tsim Sha Tsui.

In 2019, she bought a lot at Tsim Sha Tsui’s Granville Road that was eventually rented out at 75,000 yuan (RM46,724.16).

The lot has been vacant since the tenant was forced to close down early this year.

Chen is reported to have at least 20 lots under her name in the city and is known to have a sharp eye when it comes to investment, learning from her father, who operates a jewellery business.

Despite her wealth, Chen is said to remain down to earth which won her praise and admiration from fans.