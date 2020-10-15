Malaysian celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa now wears a purdah in place of a tudung

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — Television host and hijab entrepreneur Neelofa has ditched the tudung in favour of a purdah.
The purdah is a long veil which covers a woman’s entire face except the eyes is worn by Muslim women in the Middle East.
The 31-year-old whose real name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor confirmed the rumours to Malay-language publication Harian Metro today.
The actress asked all parties to pray for her new journey, that she will always be in God’s grace.
لِّلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُوا الْحُسْنَىٰ وَزِيَادَةٌ وَلَا يَرْهَقُ وُجُوهَهُمْ قَتَرٌ وَلَا ذِلَّةٌ أُولَٰئِكَ أَصْحَابُ الْجَنَّةِ هُمْ فِيهَا خَالِدُونَ “Bagi orang-orang yang berbuat baik, ada pahala yang terbaik (syurga) dan tambahannya. Dan muka mereka tidak ditutupi debu hitam dan tidak (pula) kehinaan. Mereka itulah penghuni syurga, mereka kekal di dalamnya.”
“Pray for me, a person who is full of faults to always be steadfast in improving myself and power through the days ahead.
“Please also pray that my new journey will always be in God’s grace and peace,” the former MeleTOP host said in a statement.
Previously, Neelofa’s appearance became a topic of discussion when pictures of the popular influencer in a purdah, also known as a niqab, became a topic of discussion among fans and followers who started speculating about her latest appearance.
Neelofa’s mother Datin Noor Kartini took to Instagram to say she was thankful for the divine guidance her daughter received and accompanied the post with a short clip of the mother and daughter duo embracing.
MashaAllah mashaAllah Ya Allah aku tiada ungkapan untuk ku ucapkan syukur dgn karuniamu mengamanatkanku bidadari yang terindah untuk ku, yang bnyk mengajarku, yang menjadi inspirasiku.. Ya Allah syukur atas hidayah untuknya yg kau kurnia kan dan ku mohon kurniakan hidayah yg terbaik untuk ku , seluruh keluarga ku dan seluruh umat manusia.. amiiinnn Love you bidadariku @neelofa ❤️ #anakluarbiasa
Born in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, Neelofa shot to fame in the entertainment world after winning the teen beauty contest Dewi Remaja in 2009.
She found success as a hijab entrepreneur under the label Naelofar Hijab which she launched in 2014.
In 2017, Neelofa, who has 7.8 million followers on Instagram, made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list.