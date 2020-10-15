Malaysian celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa now wears a purdah in place of a tudung

The 31-year-old put rumours about her latest appearance to sleep after confirming the news to Harian Metro. — Picture from Instagram/Neelofa

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — Television host and hijab entrepreneur Neelofa has ditched the tudung in favour of a purdah.

The purdah is a long veil which covers a woman’s entire face except the eyes is worn by Muslim women in the Middle East.

The 31-year-old whose real name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor confirmed the rumours to Malay-language publication Harian Metro today.

The actress asked all parties to pray for her new journey, that she will always be in God’s grace.

“Pray for me, a person who is full of faults to always be steadfast in improving myself and power through the days ahead.

“Please also pray that my new journey will always be in God’s grace and peace,” the former MeleTOP host said in a statement.

Previously, Neelofa’s appearance became a topic of discussion when pictures of the popular influencer in a purdah, also known as a niqab, became a topic of discussion among fans and followers who started speculating about her latest appearance.

Neelofa’s mother Datin Noor Kartini took to Instagram to say she was thankful for the divine guidance her daughter received and accompanied the post with a short clip of the mother and daughter duo embracing.

Born in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, Neelofa shot to fame in the entertainment world after winning the teen beauty contest Dewi Remaja in 2009.

She found success as a hijab entrepreneur under the label Naelofar Hijab which she launched in 2014.

In 2017, Neelofa, who has 7.8 million followers on Instagram, made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list.