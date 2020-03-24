Malaysian actress Eina Azman defends her six shopping trolleys shopping spree during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Malaysian actress Datin Paduka Eina Azman took to Instagram to defend herself after a social media user claimed to have seen her go on a shopping spree that took up to six trolleys.
Eina or her real name Ainur Syakina Azman posted that she has had enough after an Instagram user @nadiah_mus anda95 accused her of being selfish with her haul, after spotting her in actress Betty Rahmad’s Instagram post.
The actress lashed out at the now-deleted comment, sharing a screenshot of it with the caption explaining her supposed spree was due to the fact she was buying for three households, not just her own.
“I think this girl really wants to be famous or maybe she loves talking about other people’s business.
“Firstly, I did go on a six trolleys shopping spree because I am shopping for three households which is for myself, my mom and for my in-laws who happen to have a big family. So what is the problem here?”
Salam semua. Saya rasa this girl nak famous or maybe mmg suka nak bercerita hal orang. @nadiah_musa95 apa masalah awak nak tag nama saya Dan comment psl saya di ig kawan saya @bettyrahmad ? 1st saya mmg beli 6 troll sebab saya beli untuk 3 buah rumah iaitu diri saya, mak saya dan untuk adik ipar saya yang berkeluarga besar? Jadi apa masalah nya? Saya tak fikir orang??? Kalau saya tak fikir orang. Saya takkan bagi bantuan makanan utk 100 buah rumah sebelum quarantine haritu. Maaf bukan nak riak atau apa2. Saya tanpa ada masalah apa2 pun saya sentiasa menolong orang tanpa mengira bangsa atau agama. So pls mind ur own business! Jangan tau nak mengata dan bercerita hal orang. TQ n #untuksemuayangberceritaTentangSayaBeli6troli #StaySafeEveryone
The actress trashed claims that said she was being selfish to do so during the movement control order, saying if she was so, she wouldn’t have donated food aid to 100 homes before it was imposed.
“So please mind your own business!
“Don’t go around and spread stories about someone else’s business.”