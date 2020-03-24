Malaysian actress Eina Azman defends her six shopping trolleys shopping spree during MCO

Eina Azman had took to her Instagram page to clarify her shopping spree. — Picture via Instagram/Eina Azman

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Malaysian actress Datin Paduka Eina Azman took to Instagram to defend herself after a social media user claimed to have seen her go on a shopping spree that took up to six trolleys.

Eina or her real name Ainur Syakina Azman posted that she has had enough after an Instagram user @nadiah_mus anda95 accused her of being selfish with her haul, after spotting her in actress Betty Rahmad’s Instagram post.

The actress lashed out at the now-deleted comment, sharing a screenshot of it with the caption explaining her supposed spree was due to the fact she was buying for three households, not just her own.

“I think this girl really wants to be famous or maybe she loves talking about other people’s business.

“Firstly, I did go on a six trolleys shopping spree because I am shopping for three households which is for myself, my mom and for my in-laws who happen to have a big family. So what is the problem here?”

The actress trashed claims that said she was being selfish to do so during the movement control order, saying if she was so, she wouldn’t have donated food aid to 100 homes before it was imposed.

“So please mind your own business!

“Don’t go around and spread stories about someone else’s business.”