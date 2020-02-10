Another KL concert halted due to coronavirus as K-pop boyband Super Junior postpones gig

Local Super Junior fans will have to wait a little bit longer to catch the ‘Sorry Sorry’ singers in person. — Instagram/superjunior

PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — South Korean boyband Super Junior has postponed their Kuala Lumpur concert in light of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

Organiser Star Planet said the event, which was slated to take place on March 1 at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, will be rescheduled in the future and all tickets purchased will remain valid for the new date.

“The health and safety of the artistes, performers, patrons, and staff is our priority and concern.

“This decision has been reached in response to the health authorities and worldwide efforts in taking preventative measures to curb and contain the escalating coronavirus epidemic.

“This decision is also made due to the travel restrictions put in place which have caused unforeseen impacts on global logistics affecting the planning of equipment shipping process,” Star Planet said in a statement.

Several fandoms were left disappointed today after the organisers of Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou’s February 29 concert in Kuala Lumpur decided to delay the event to August 22 due to coronavirus fears.

Meanwhile, K-pop boyband Seventeen cancelled their February 22 concert here due to health and safety concerns over the virus.

The total number of coronavirus infections in Malaysian reached 18 on the morning of February 10 after a local man who recently returned from Macau contracted the illness.