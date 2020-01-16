‘The Flash’ actor Grant Gustin has internet users amused for trying to speak Malay (VIDEO)

‘The Flash’s Grant Gustin attempted to utter Malay phrase ‘jangan kacau’. — Picture via Instagram/lathoma3

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Fans of The Flash actor Grant Gustin recently gushed over a cute video that showed him trying to speak Malay.

In an Instagram post by Gustin’s wife Andrea Thoma, the actor was seen pushing her hands away and mumbled “jangan kacau”.

Andrea can be heard in the background correcting Gustin’s pronunciation and he gamely tried again to speak the phrase.

“One of my favourite videos — trying to teach G how to say ‘don’t mess with me’ in Malay. It always makes me smile,” she captioned.

Many reacted to the post including Melissa Benoist of Supergirl fame.

The 37-second video has since been viewed 394,425 times since it was posted yesterday.

Thoma, who is half-Kadazan, was born in Ohio and lived there her whole life, occasionally returning to Sabah every few years to reconnect with her Bornean roots.

The 31-year-old physical therapist began dating Gustin in 2016 before they announced their engagement in 2017.

They were married in 2018.