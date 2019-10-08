A new 'Inspector Gadget' movie is in development

Disney is developing a new movie about Inspector Gadget. ― Picture by DHX Media via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Oct 8 ― According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney is development a new live-action adaptation of the animated television series Inspector Gadget, created in 1983 by Bruno Bianchi, Andy Heyward, and Jean Chalopin.

The studio has signed Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell to write the script for a movie centred on the awkward cyber-cop. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, creators of the recent Aladdin remake, will be producing the project via their Rideback production company.

In the original version, Inspector Gadget works with the police to fight Dr.Claw, leader of the evil organisation M.A.D. To solve his cases, Gadget is always helped by his young niece Sophie.

Disney brought out a first live-action film about the character, played by Matthew Broderick, directed by David Kellogg. Rupert Everett played the villain.

For the moment, no launch date has been announced. ― AFP-Relaxnews