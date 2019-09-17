Much-awaited new song by Jay Chou viewed over 1m times in first 8 hours

Jay Chou's new single 'Won't Cry' was released on September 16 and in eight hours has picked up 1.93 million views on Youtube. — Picture via Instagram/ jaychou

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — The much anticipated new single by Mandopop singer Jay Chou has hit 1.93 million views in eight hours after it was released yesterday.

It was after a wait of three years for new material from the popular singer.

Oriental Daily reported that the song Won’t Cry that sees him collaborating with Mayday's Ashin was released at 11pm and quickly reached 300,000 views on Youtube in 30 minutes.

This is the first time Chou and Ashin are collaborating.

The song was written by Chou.

Fans were delighted with the new song with many praising the collaboration.

“I am deeply touched. Both are my favourite singers,” a fan wrote while another wrote the wait was over.

“Some more collaborate with Ashin. They sang to my heart.”

Other fans also expressed surprise with the collaboration.

It was previously reported that Chou had announced the release of the new song on his Instagram which duly got his fans into a frenzy.

Chou’s last album Jay Chou’s Bedtime Stories was released in 2016.

The singer is set to perform at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on February 29, as part of the singer-songwriter’s eighth concert tour, which will celebrate the multi award-winning performer’s 20 years in the music business.

Before his date with Malaysia, Chou will be performing for two nights in Singapore on January 10 and 11.

Chou last performed in Malaysia in January last year, before returning again in October to accompany his wife Hannah Quinlivan, who was shooting a movie on location here.