HK actor Simon Yam will not be taking action against his attacker

Simon Yam has been transferred to a normal ward to continue with his treatment following the stabbing incident July 20, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ simonyamofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Hong Kong actor Simon Yam will not be taking any action against the man who stabbed him during a promotional event in the southern Chinese city of Zhongshan.

Sin Chew Daily quoted Yam’s manager Mani Fok as saying that the veteran had expressed hope that no further action was taken against the suspect.

“I told Simon he was a good man. But we actually do not want to take action. We just want to understand what happened. What made the man snap?” the daily quoted Fok as saying.

She also told the media that despite going through the harrowing experience, Yam did not suffer from nightmares.

“The organiser of the event will be sending their representatives to meet us soon,” added Fok.

Earlier today, Yam had through his Weibo account informed fans that he was well and thanked them for their concern.

He also tagged his wife Qi Qi in the message with a picture of a teddy bear and flowers. The soft toy was said to be a gift from their daughter Ella.

Fok also told the media that Yam had been transferred to the normal ward to continue with his recuperation.

“I think he will be discharged in two or three days’ time, so everybody can stop worrying,” said Mani, adding that the two operation on Yam was a success.

Mani noted that Yam was now being accompanied by Qi Qi and Ella at the hospital and was in high spirits.