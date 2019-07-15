Comedian Nabil Ahmad apologises after ‘disrespectfully’ chucking traditional headgear on floor during ‘live’ show (VIDEO)

Nabil Ahmad and co-host Nabila Huda were both dressed in traditional clothing for the episode. — Picture from Instagram/kupu_kupu

PETALING JAYA, July 15 — Comedian and actor Nabil Ahmad has publicly apologised for chucking his ‘tanjak’ or traditional Malay headgear to the floor during a ‘live’ TV show.

A clip showing Nabil throwing his headpiece down as part of comedic expression caused an uproar on social media, with many saying he was “belittling” Malay customs and traditions.

The comedian was said to further add insult to the injury when he picked up the accessory later until to put it on backwards.

Soon after, Nabil posted a public apology on Instagram where he confessed to being “extremely embarrassed by (his) actions”.

“It was never my intention to degrade the Malay race and traditions, especially with regards to the headgear I wore.

“I would like to apologise and ask for forgiveness from those who were offended by my actions,” he said.

The comedian’s antics were heavily criticised by the Tok Cindai Cultural Centre, a non-governmental organisation representing the founders and practitioners of Malay traditions.

In a Facebook post, a user named Tok Cindai shared the viral clip and called on Nabil to say sorry for his “rude” behaviour onstage.