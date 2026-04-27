KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said he would refer to the top BN leadership following the action of 14 Negeri Sembilan Umno/BN assemblymen withdrawing support for the Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, before issuing an official statement.

He said he also needed to obtain detailed information and discuss with the top leadership before issuing any official statement on the status of the state government.

“I will refer this matter to the Barisan Nasional chairman (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) first,” he told reporters after the Higher Education Minister’s media briefing for the Second Joint Committee (JC) Meeting between Malaysia and Turkey and the Bumiputera Education Congress at Menara Dato Onn here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the action of all 14 Negeri Sembilan Umno/BN assemblymen expressing their loss of confidence and withdrawal of support for Aminuddin, thus sparking speculation about the stability of the Unity Government in the state. — Bernama