SEREMBAN, April 27 — Five Perikatan Nasional (PN) Negeri Sembilan lawmakers today declared they are “prepared” to work together with all 14 Barisan Nasional state lawmakers, but stopped short of saying that they have lost confidence in Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Negeri Sembilan’s opposition leader Mohamed Hanifer Abu Backer, who is also Labu state assemblymen, represented all the five PN state lawmakers in saying so.

Hanifer noted that the 14 Umno and BN state lawmakers had unanimously lost their confidence in Aminuddin and withdrawn support for the latter’s state administration.

“The five Perikatan Nasional state assemblymen always places the interests of the state and the people as the agenda of our struggle.

“In relation with that, the five Negeri Sembilan state assemblymen from Perikatan Nasional are “bersedia” (prepared) to work together with 14 Negeri Sembilan Umno BN state assemblymen to ensure the stability of the state government and continuity of the state government’s administration to develop Negeri Sembilan and ensure the wellbeing of Negeri Sembilan,” he said in a press conference at the Royale Chulan Seremban here.

During the press conference, Hanifer was flanked by the four other PN state assemblymen, Abdul Fatah Zakaria (Bagan Pinang), Mohd Fairuz Mohd Isa (Serting), Ridzuan Ahmad (Gemas) and Kamarol Ridzuan Mohd Zain (Paroi).

Hanifer did not take questions, but handed over a letter of cooperation to Negeri Sembilan Umno secretary Datuk Mustapha Nagoor, who is also the Palong state assemblyman.

All the state assemblymen present then left without answering any questions.

The Negeri Sembilan state assembly has 36 state assemblymen, with 17 from Pakatan Harapan, 14 from Umno and five from PN.