KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Negeri Sembilan remains in a state of political paralysis as a rare royal constitutional dispute has snowballed into a power tussle that threatens to end Menteri Besar (MB) Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s leadership.

As of Tuesday morning, the PKR leader is clinging to power following a dramatic withdrawal of support by his coalition partners, while federal leaders scramble to prevent a total collapse of the state government.

Here is the latest update on the unfolding situation:

The dispute over the throne

The crisis originated within the state’s unique customary structure, Adat Perpatih. On April 19, the four Undang Yang Empat (territorial chieftains) declared they were “deposing” the reigning Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, naming Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar as the successor.

Aminuddin dismissed the move as unconstitutional, arguing that the lead chieftain, Datuk Mubarak Dohak, had been stripped of his title days earlier.

The standoff led to an indefinite postponement of the State Legislative Assembly on April 23 after the Undangs boycotted the opening ceremony.

The political fallout

On Monday, the state’s political stability fractured. All 14 Umno state assemblymen officially declared a loss of confidence in Aminuddin, accusing him of “mishandling” the royal crisis and failing to respect traditional institutions.

Negeri Sembilan Umno chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias with other Umno assemblymen during a press conference declaring their withdrawal of support for Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun in Seremban April 27, 2026.

With Umno’s exit, Aminuddin’s PH coalition is left with only 17 seats, falling one short of the 19 seats required for a simple majority in the 36-seat assembly.

Perikatan Nasional (PN), holding 5 seats, has already offered to form a “Unity Government” with Umno to oust the current administration.

Aminuddin: We still lead

Following an emergency audience with the Ruler and a subsequent meeting with state DAP leaders on Monday afternoon, Aminuddin told a press conference he would remain in office for the time being.

“Tuanku Muhriz has advised that the state administration must continue to function as usual to protect the interests of the rakyat (people) while the status of the majority is conclusively clarified,” he said.

But the MB conceded that the government is in a state of flux, confirming that Umno assemblymen would be removed from the state executive council following their retraction of support.

Perikatan Nasional’s Labu assemblyman Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker (third from right) handing over a letter of cooperation to Negeri Sembilan Umno secretary Datuk Mustapha Nagoor during a press conference at the Royale Chulan Seremban hotel in Seremban April 27, 2026. — Picture by Ida Lim

Zahid Hamidi’s intervention

At the federal level, Deputy Prime Minister and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi moved to contain the fire, stating that a final decision rests with the central leadership, even as the state Umno chapter has shown keeness to form a new coalition with PN.

Zahid told reporters here this evening that he would be chairing an emergency Umno Supreme Council meeting, and later meet the 14 Umno assemblymen together with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives for an event at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) in Kuala Lumpur April 27, 2026. —Picture by Firdaus Latif

“They did inform us but the decision was made by the state Umno chapter. However, the final verdict on the matter will ultimately come from us (Umno’s central leadership),” he said.

Barisan Nasional claims simple majority

Negeri Sembilan Umno and Barisan Nasional last night declared that they had obtained a simple majority to form the state government with the support of the five PN assemblymen.

The Umno assemblymen said PN’s support gave Umno-BN the numbers needed to form the state government, adding that the interests of the people of Negeri Sembilan must come before partisan considerations.

What happens next?

The state currently sits in a legal vacuum with two possible paths forward. If Umno and PN can present 19 statutory declarations to the Palace, Tuanku Muhriz may be compelled to appoint a new MB.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin could seek a dissolution of the assembly to trigger snap state elections, though the Ruler has the discretion to refuse if a stable alternative is available.