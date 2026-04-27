KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) yesterday issued a Level 1 hot weather alert, or caution category, for 15 areas in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the affected areas in Peninsular Malaysia were the whole of Perlis, as well as Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Pendang, Padang Terap, Kota Setar, Kuala Muda and Sik in Kedah.

Also listed were Hulu Perak in Perak, as well as Machang and Pasir Mas in Kelantan.

The same alert was also issued for Beaufort in Sabah, and Kapit, Limbang and Marudi in Sarawak.

MetMalaysia said a Level 1, or caution, alert is issued when the maximum daily temperature in an area reaches between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

The public can refer to the department’s official website at www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/ for the latest daily hot weather status nationwide. — Bernama