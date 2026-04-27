SEREMBAN, April 27 — Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun will continue in office after the Royal Highness Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir has advised him to carry on administering the state.

He said this is despite 14 Umno assemblymen withdrawing their support for the current administration.

“I have formally presented the latest position on the state government’s backing to his Royal Highness, outlining the shift in support among 14 Umno assemblymen.

“Following due consideration, his Royal Highness has advised that I continue discharging my duties as usual pending clearer developments on the matter.

“The move is in line with legal provisions and the State Constitution, with the state administration expected to proceed as normal until there is definitive clarity on the government’s majority,” Aminuddin told reporters at his official residence here.

MORE TO COME