KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he would address the current political crisis in Negeri Sembilan at a later time.

His response came after media personnel questioned him after the launch of the Huawei AI Lab and Innovation Centre at TRX here today.

“I will announce about it later,” he briefly responded as he was being ushered away by his security detail.

“Just now Pakatan Harapan and the Menteri Besar (of Negeri Sembilan) already did a press conference on it,” Anwar told the press.

Earlier today, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said he would remain in office after His Royal Highness the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, advised him to continue administering the state.

He said this was despite 14 Umno assemblymen withdrawing their support for the current administration this morning.