SEREMBAN, April 27 — Negeri Sembilan DAP will not support any “backdoor government” in the state, DAP national secretary-general Anthony Loke said today.

He said attempts to install another administration outside the current one would disregard the people’s mandate from the last state election.

“Pakatan Harapan (PH) was given a clear mandate to govern the state, and any effort to form an alternative government without going through proper legislative channels would not respect the mande given by voters.

“At the same time, any question over the Menteri Besar’s position must be tested in the State Legislative Assembly,” Loke told a press conference at the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar’s official residence here.

He said if Umno had wanted to challenge the Menteri Besar’s position, this could have been done through a motion of no confidence or by rejecting the state budget.

He noted that the sitting scheduled for today had been postponed, despite assemblymen having prepared to attend.

“I had cleared my schedule to participate in the debate, but I was informed the sitting was postponed, and I wasn’t aware why, until the Menteri Besar later said there had been a request from Umno leaders to adjourn it,” he said.

Not interfering in royal dispute, process must be followed

On the royal developments in Negeri Sembilan, Loke said DAP would not interfere in the ongoing dispute involving the state’s constitutional monarchy system, which includes the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the Undangs.

“We uphold and defend the principle of respecting and supporting the monarchy and the Constitution. We respect the institution, the process, and adat law,” he said.

However, he stressed that the Negeri Sembilan Constitution — particularly Article 10 — clearly states that any action affecting the legitimacy of the ruler must go through a “full and complete inquiry.”

Citing the provision, Loke said only after a full and complete inquiry can the Undangs determine whether the ruler has developed serious incapacities or committed acts that undermine the dignity of the office, and decide whether to suspend his duties or require abdication.

“The key word is process — after full and complete inquiry. Our view is that this process has not been completed,” he said.

Stressing that DAP does not dispute the authority of the four Undangs — including their power to remove the Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir — Loke said that such powers must be exercised strictly in accordance with constitutional procedures.

‘Tuanku Muhriz remains legitimate ruler’

From the standpoint of elected representatives, Loke said the current ruler remains validly recognised.

“All assemblymen, including those from the opposition, were present when Tuanku Muhriz officiated the State Legislative Assembly last Thursday.

“This reflects that his position remains valid — not just in the eyes of the state government, but the Assembly as a whole,” he said.

He added that the dignity and position of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan must be defended until the process is completed.

“That is our (DAP) stand on question related to the Istana.

“We cannot allow any party to associate, humiliate or undermine the position of the ruler.

“His position must be upheld until all constitutional processes are fully completed,” he said.

Amanah questions Umno’s ‘sincerity’ after support withdrawal

Negeri Sembilan Amanah chairman Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman said the party viewed Umno’s latest move as inconsistent with the spirit of cooperation previously agreed within the unity state government.

He said Amanah had, during the last state election, given up the Lenggeng seat as a sign of sincerity to Barisan Nasional and Umno.

“But what Umno has done today does not reflect that same sincerity in governing the state together as had been agreed before,” he said.

In the 2023 state election, Amanah gave up the Lenggeng state seat.

Umno had previously requested the seat, citing that it reflected Umno’s pride.

On April 20, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the action by Datuk Mubarak Dohak in signing and reading a declaration to remove His Royal Highness the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan at the Balai Undang Luak Sungai Ujong on April 19 was not recognised and could not be accepted.

He said the declaration had no legal or customary standing because Mubarak no longer holds any authority or position as Undang Luak Sungai Ujong, and the act was also inconsistent with Articles 10 to 12 of the Negeri Sembilan Constitution 1959.

Aminuddin had explained that Mubarak’s removal as Datuk Klana Petra of Luak Sungai Ujong took effect on May 13, 2025, in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Telaga Undang, Waris Klana Hulu, Sungai Ujong.

He also said a special sitting of the Negeri Sembilan Dewan Keadilan dan Undang on April 17 had agreed to advise and accept the consensus of the Telaga Undang, Waris Klana Hulu, Luak Sungai Ujong, which confirmed Mubarak’s dismissal as the 10th Datuk Klana Petra of Luak Sungai Ujong.